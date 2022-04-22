Klee Hood: A non-traditional candidate takes on the challenge

When I started a conversation in my neighborhood about sidewalks, it led to my being elected to my local Town Council. Now, it has evolved into a people-focused movement and I’m running for Congress.

With redistricting, the new NY-22 will be held by a Democrat after a long representation by people who neither reflected our values nor shared our vision of the future. Now, we have a chance to elect a representative based on policies, experience, and personal investment in the community, someone who has a personal stake in the game. Our current field has many opportunistic outsider candidates who don’t live in our district, attend our schools, or drive our roads. How can they know our challenges? How can they know our needs?

Washington D.C. labels me a “non-traditional” candidate because I come from a working class, labor-strong family, and I’m the first in my family to earn a college degree. I’m also the only candidate in this race with a fulltime job. I don’t have generational wealth or political connections. I’m a Central New York Mother, I have a family to feed, student loans to pay, and a community to fight for. And that’s what we need, someone who wasn’t bred for politics. A qualified candidate who is able to speak to the policies but more importantly knows how the policies impact us.

I'm running for Congress because we need a champion for working families. During my time in the service, as an Air Force officer, I experienced how single-payer universal healthcare, affordable childcare, paid family medical leave, and access to higher education and the trades, when used in concert, transformed the trajectory of lives and I want to bring the opportunities to everyone. These are the very tenants necessary to raise the bottom and expand the middle.

I’m the Director at a non-profit, clean technology incubator working at the intersection of environmental policy, technology development, and funding initiatives. I help small businesses get started that have created over 300 regional jobs. So while other candidates may talk about creating jobs and combating climate change, I do it every day.

I will continue to work to create employment opportunities that keep people in Central New York. With replicable workforce development programs placed throughout the district, we’ll be leading the way to transition to the green economy to build a qualified and employable workforce.

I will fight to increase funding for affordable childcare. Without it, parents, especially Moms, can’t afford to return to work. We must redefine what childcare looks like: from traditional hours of service, fee schedules, and the inclusion of standard USDA meals.

The pandemic showed our childcare system is broken for everyone: the parents, the care providers, and the service providers.

I will support any legislation that addresses our housing crisis by increasing the availability of safe, affordable housing. This is the foundation of the American Dream. I will fight to ensure new developments include at- and below-market rate housing, including housing available at 30% of the regional annual income. Our region has a serious housing-lead crisis and the current mandates for abatement are lost within the bureaucratic system. I will fight to streamline the process.

We must reimagine our public transportation system both locally and regionally, to get people where they need to go when they need to go there. It’s not enough to maintain a fleet of large buses running at less than half-capacity. We must look to incorporate smaller buses into an agile system with routes driven by predictive technology that is able to flex with demand.

I’m bringing it back to basics, to ensure everyone has their home needs met, to ensure a strong and healthy workforce, and an enjoyable quality of life. It’s time to believe in the unlimited potential of our Central New York communities. It’s time to believe in our future. It’s time to end ‘business as usual,’ and elect a candidate who understands our challenges because they are living them too.

For more information please visit: SarahKleeHoodNY.com and contact us at: Info@SarahKleeHood.com

Sarah Klee Hood is a Democratic candidate for New York's 22nd congressional district.

