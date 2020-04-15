Kolb: Health care workers are heroes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

These are difficult times. An unprecedented public health crisis has brought anxiety and uncertainty into all of our lives. We worry for loved ones and friends. We take extraordinary precautions to purchase ordinary essentials, like our prescription drugs and groceries. And we see news stories every day documenting a loss of life in New York that is traumatic and difficult to process.

Imagine, then, how difficult it must be for our doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front lines of this battle. Imagine how physically, mentally and emotionally draining it must be to work one shift in an intensive care unit filled with COVID-19 patients struggling for their lives, and then imagine how difficult it must be to do for days and days in a row.

Imagine going home and having to tell your loved ones that you’re picking up extra shifts because a colleague tested positive.

The challenge our health care workers are facing, however, should not cause us despair. Their ability to rise to the challenge, transcend historically difficult circumstances and deliver lifesaving care should provide all of us with hope. As of yesterday, nearly 14,000 New Yorkers have been discharged from the hospital and beaten the virus, and the number is increasing every day.