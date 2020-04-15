Kolb: Health care workers are heroes
Kolb: Health care workers are heroes

Coronavirus Nurse

Supporters give Auburn nurse Michele Andreassen a proper send-off as she prepares to go to New York City to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

These are difficult times. An unprecedented public health crisis has brought anxiety and uncertainty into all of our lives. We worry for loved ones and friends. We take extraordinary precautions to purchase ordinary essentials, like our prescription drugs and groceries. And we see news stories every day documenting a loss of life in New York that is traumatic and difficult to process.

Imagine, then, how difficult it must be for our doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front lines of this battle. Imagine how physically, mentally and emotionally draining it must be to work one shift in an intensive care unit filled with COVID-19 patients struggling for their lives, and then imagine how difficult it must be to do for days and days in a row.

Imagine going home and having to tell your loved ones that you’re picking up extra shifts because a colleague tested positive.

The challenge our health care workers are facing, however, should not cause us despair. Their ability to rise to the challenge, transcend historically difficult circumstances and deliver lifesaving care should provide all of us with hope. As of yesterday, nearly 14,000 New Yorkers have been discharged from the hospital and beaten the virus, and the number is increasing every day.

It’s a fight they won because of the amazing efforts of our doctors, nurses and health care workers. How can we show them how much we appreciate their incredible, selfless work?

First and foremost, we can continue to stay persistent in our efforts to socially distance, flatten the curve, and contain the spread of the virus. The fewer new cases there are, the more we can mitigate the risk our health care workers are facing We can support local small businesses in their efforts to provide essential hospital staff with delicious meals. On social media, you can uplift health care providers at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, Clifton Springs Hospital in Clifton Springs and Finger Lakes Health in Geneva by posting messages, photos and videos expressing your gratitude.

I want to express my sincere appreciation and admiration for the tireless, compassionate doctors, nurses and health care workers who are putting everything on the line to serve their neighbors when their neighbors need it most.

What do you think? I want to hear from you. Send me your feedback, suggestions and ideas regarding this or any other issue facing New York state. You can always contact my district office at (315) 781-2030, email me at kolbb@nyassembly.gov, or find me by searching for Assemblyman Brian Kolb on Facebook.

Brian Kolb, R-Victor, represents the 131st Assembly District

