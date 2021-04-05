Krol: Is our infrastructure really 'crumbling'?

Urban and rural freeways (not all of which are interstates), as well as rural roads, experienced a modest deterioration. Minor rural roads deteriorated the most, by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.9%.

In total, the small changes in both directions imply stable highway and road conditions, though they do suggest a need for some focused investment in principal urban roads.

Whatever measurement the president used, it’s hard to argue that one in five miles of highways and roads are in poor condition. Other than principal urban roads, the percent of highways and roads in poor condition is well under 10%.

As for bridges, the DOT also has data on bridge surveys conducted by engineers in each state. They evaluate a bridge’s deck, superstructure, substructure and culvert. Bridges are rated “good,” “fair,” or “poor” based on these inspections.

Based on data from 2014-2019, I calculated the percentage of each state’s total bridge span area that was in poor shape. Overall, it declined from 7.3% in 2014 to 6.1% in 2019, and conditions improved in 41 states.

U.S. highways, roads, and bridges are not crumbling. Some need work, but let’s dial down the infrastructure rhetoric. Subjective survey results and statistics that don’t tell the full story can make good talking points, but they’re a poor basis for public policy.

Robert Krol is a professor of economics emeritus at California State University, Northridge, and senior affiliated scholar at the Mercatus Center at George Manson University. He is the author of the Mercatus study “Recent Trends in U.S. Highway and Bridge Conditions.”

