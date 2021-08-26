Lemondes: The fall of Afghanistan, from the perspective of a veteran

Just as many others have watched the footage of current events in Afghanistan in horror these past few weeks, I have been filled with a sense of disappointment and grave concern. Of the years I spent in service, some of that time was spent in Afghanistan, the same story many veterans have to tell. But as an officer who was involved with multiple efforts in the region, I find the blame-game that President Biden, his cabinet and the deposed Afghanistan president are playing utterly shameful. The work my fellow soldiers and I did, along with the work of the Afghan people, was nothing short of exemplary, and I’m here to tell you why.
Many know, but few have experienced, the discipline, hard work and excellence the military employs in all of its operations. The reason we are the most impressive military force in the world is we train the hardest and work the longest to ensure we are the best. This was part of the philosophy we were instilling into the people of Afghanistan to protect their newfound freedoms. The U.S. military is a well-oiled machine that accomplishes the mission and takes ground from our enemies, with soldiers before, during and after my time having carried this tradition dutifully. I can personally attest that with the support of our allies and the confidence we were instilling into the people of Afghanistan, we made significant progress ensuring safety and security in the region.
The remaining problem then becomes the failures of leadership. Ask yourself, what kind of president, in a time of crisis, would evacuate the country with all of his wealth and possessions and forfeit his government while his people suffer? That’s what Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani did. What kind of commander-in-chief allows an evacuation to start and abandon not only innocent bystanders, but important cultural and military allies? That’s what President Biden did. What kind of department of defense argues that, with the resources, skill and talent of their entire military, they are unable to conduct further rescue efforts in an efficient and expeditious manner? That’s what the department of defense leadership did. The inaction, the cowardice and the self-righteousness of leadership on all sides is what led to the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.
I’m proud of the work my fellow soldiers and I did in Afghanistan. It was hard and exhausting but we made a real impact to better the lives of the people in Afghanistan while reducing risk to our homeland and allies. Our time in the region was always meant to come to an end, but the botched evacuation plan and the subsequent bending to terrorists will leaves every veteran feeling more pain than they ought to, and America’s place in the world in question. The soldiers and Afghan people did everything that was asked of us while our leadership let us down. WE have an estimated 10—40,000 Americans stuck behind enemy lines. WE need to get them out. WE are better than this.
John Lemondes represents the 126th Assembly District.