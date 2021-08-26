Lemondes: The fall of Afghanistan, from the perspective of a veteran

Just as many others have watched the footage of current events in Afghanistan in horror these past few weeks, I have been filled with a sense of disappointment and grave concern. Of the years I spent in service, some of that time was spent in Afghanistan, the same story many veterans have to tell. But as an officer who was involved with multiple efforts in the region, I find the blame-game that President Biden, his cabinet and the deposed Afghanistan president are playing utterly shameful. The work my fellow soldiers and I did, along with the work of the Afghan people, was nothing short of exemplary, and I’m here to tell you why.

Many know, but few have experienced, the discipline, hard work and excellence the military employs in all of its operations. The reason we are the most impressive military force in the world is we train the hardest and work the longest to ensure we are the best. This was part of the philosophy we were instilling into the people of Afghanistan to protect their newfound freedoms. The U.S. military is a well-oiled machine that accomplishes the mission and takes ground from our enemies, with soldiers before, during and after my time having carried this tradition dutifully. I can personally attest that with the support of our allies and the confidence we were instilling into the people of Afghanistan, we made significant progress ensuring safety and security in the region.