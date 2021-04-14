Lemondes: The state of our NY correctional facilities

Perhaps it’s because the legislators who are crafting many of these laws don’t speak or work with the men and women who maintain and supervise these facilities and rehabilitate those incarcerated there? From wardens to correctional officers to even regular staff consisting of educators, medical and dental personnel, social workers, maintenance crewmen, I’ve had the honor and privilege to get to meet the people that take care of inmates while safeguarding us from them. Their jobs are demanding, stressful, and oftentimes unforgiving. They go into a tough environment every day that can send them into harm’s way, due to how the laws are now (ironically) stacked against them. How did this happen? Ask the people that passed the bail reform last year and the HALT Act this year. However, this legislator saw honor, commitment, integrity, professionalism, strength of character, compassion and humility in our workforce there. These are great people who put on a uniform that means something and who have families that count on them. They are hardworking solid everyday Americans serving their Nation and communities 24/7. To continue to belittle them by threatening their livelihoods with talk of shutdown and telling facilities how to run their operations, tells me that, once again it’s not about care for inmates, the community, or those who serve either — it’s all an agenda.