Litman: A likely win for Trump, partisanship and corruption

Wall argued that it would be improper to let Sullivan second-guess the department's reasons for seeking a dismissal (which Wall coyly suggested turned in part on nonpublic information) or to call witnesses. Instead, the hearing should focus only on the legal sufficiency of the government's motion to dismiss.

The judges sounded receptive. I expect them to decline to issue the mandamus but using words emphasizing that Sullivan has only a very narrow path forward.

Flynn could petition the Supreme Court to rule that the mandamus order was appropriate after all. If he and his lawyer are wise (something they haven't consistently been in the course of the case), they'll take what the Court of Appeals offers instead. The Supreme Court would be very unlikely to take the case, and Flynn would remain in legal limbo while the case continued to drag on.

So Sullivan's actions will have been vindicated, but he won't be able to stick his neck out too far. Unless the hearing in his courtroom produces something remarkable, he will probably grant the DOJ's dismissal rather than risk getting slapped down on appeal.

The likely bottom line: Nearly three years after he pleaded guilty in a righteous prosecution, Flynn — a man who compromised U.S. national security and then lied about it — will walk.