Logan: Black people still protesting 57 years later

The march on Friday was announced earlier this summer by the Rev. Al Sharpton during the funeral of George Floyd, whose killing caused Black Lives Matter to reemerge in the news cycle and people to take a closer look at racism in American society. Although the media and the public's attention shifted, it snapped back last month when, to no surprise, law enforcement in yet another city injured a Black man. This time it was a policeman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in the back, in front of his three children.

During the march, Black lawmakers were bountiful. One was Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who spoke of the "sacrifice and self-determination" of our Black ancestors that "shaped history and brought us to this moment."

"We are the manifestation of the movement. We are a symbol of social, political and cultural progress," she said.

We are certainly the manifestation of a movement. The advocacy of civil rights leaders led to an expansion of the Black middle class. But we are still being killed by the police, and disparities in nearly every aspect of life remain.

This leaves me wondering how much of an impact marches on our nation's capital can actually have.