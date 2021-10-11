Marques: Nobel Peace Prize provides needed reminder

But this year’s prize celebrates more than just the outstanding work of its recipients. It acknowledges many thousands of other reporters who run risks daily — keeping democracy and free speech alive. It’s a victory for civil society.

More journalists than ever were in jail last year and the number of media workers killed rose by a third compared with 2019, numbers that speak to a global attack that is stifling democracy. According to the latest survey from Reporters Without Borders, journalism is completely or partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries ranked by the organization. It’s a grim picture that few pause to take in — much less to consider its consequences.

Russia has been waging the most aggressive crackdown in years on independent media, labelling critical outlets as “foreign agents,” hampering their ability to operate. But there are more pervasive everyday pressures, including the squeeze on media owners, the rise of state-owned outlets and the fostering of disinformation by the powerful. Not to mention basic financial troubles that reduce the ability of any news gathering organization to adequately investigate and report.