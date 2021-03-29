Martelle: Welcome to the carbon tax table

We need to change how we power just about everything we do, and quickly. Waiting for the market to shift on motor vehicles, whose years of productive lives extend into the double digits, will not effect change fast enough.

Plus, the oil and gas lobby also seems to frame its vision of the future in terms of continuing to produce some smaller amount of carbon fuels, relying in part on nascent and questionable technology to suck carbon out of the air and bury it.

If we don't put carbon in the air in the first place, we don't have to develop technologies to remove it. So let's stop producing it and focus our technological innovations on bringing clean power to every part of the transportation sector, and making renewable energy better, cheaper and more reliable.

The Los Angeles Times editorial board endorsed a carbon tax 14 years ago, recognizing that "the proposed fixes for climate change are as numerous as its causes. Most only tinker at the edges of the problem. ... To produce the cuts in greenhouse gases needed to slow or stop global warming, the world will have to phase out the fossil fuels on which it relies for most of its power supply and transportation."

That conclusion has only become more concrete in the ensuing years as we've watched climate change accelerate.