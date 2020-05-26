Martin: Nonprofits are under a COVID-19 siege

Many nonprofits survived and learned greatly from above challenges. We must now apply these same lessons to our work today as we help Americans struggling to survive the pandemic throughout every community in our nation.

First, we need to collectively acknowledge that it is most important for Americans to support the immediate needs of the people and communities most affected by the pandemic and other catastrophes. In fact, many nonprofits redirected a portion of their fundraising to support recovery efforts. While this may have some impact on our own programs and service delivery, we know it is right thing to do _ for all Americans.

Second, we reassured our funders and supporters that, despite the impact such events would have on our own efforts, we could and would continue to provide crucial services to the individuals and families who most needed us. We remained prudent stewards of the funding we received from our benefactors and they saw firsthand how right they were to continue in their support.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, we revisited our mission and our work to see how such events could help us to expand services. We looked at the mental health impact had on Americans _ especially children and young people from every part of the nation traumatized by the 9/11 attacks and we did so without straying from our own work.