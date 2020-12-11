May: Automatic voter registration: A reform whose time has come

One of the most powerful images to emerge from this fraught election season was that of voters lined up for blocks, masked and discreetly distanced from one another, waiting patiently to cast their ballot in the midst of a pandemic. It was a stirring reminder that engaged citizens are the bedrock, and safeguard, of any true democracy. It requires only that we participate.
New York was relatively late to the electoral reform movement among states seeking to make voting easier for citizens to participate. But in January 2019, after voters sent a new Democratic majority to the state Senate, we seized the opportunity to reform New York’s embarrassingly archaic voting laws that almost certainly contributed to the state’s equally embarrassing pattern of abysmally low voter turnout. The reforms, promptly signed into law by Governor Cuomo, allowed for early voting and preregistration for teenagers, among other positive changes.
One additional reform — automatic voter registration — has yet to be signed into law. And as this tumultuous year winds down to a close, I encourage Governor Cuomo to build on our current momentum toward re-engaging voters in the electoral process and repositioning New York as a progressive leader and political innovator.
Automatic voter registration — which the Brennan Center for Justice calls “the gold standard of modernized registration” — builds on the National Voter Registration Act (Motor Voter Act) of 1993 by taking the onus of registering off of individuals and putting it on the government. Under the system, eligible citizens are registered automatically when applying for or renewing a driver’s license or when they have interactions with other state agencies. Those who do not wish to be registered must notify agencies of their desire to “opt out” of the process. This would reverse the current practice of citizens having to ask to be registered. The process also would automatically update addresses, resulting in cleaner registration rolls and less need for provisional ballots when a discrepancy arises at the polling place.
Most industrialized democracies worldwide already have such a system, and 19 U.S. states — from across the political spectrum — have adopted some model of this reform in recent years. The positive impact has been encouraging, with the percentage of registered voters rising by as much as 94 percent in some states. That is an important step toward ensuring that every eligible voter who wants to cast a ballot is able to do so when election season rolls around. According to the Brennan Center, automatic voter registration in New York State would bring an estimated 1 million new eligible voters onto the rolls.
In the waning weeks of 2020, this bill represents one more opportunity for New York to reaffirm our belief in, and commitment to, participatory democracy. It would reposition our state among the nation’s leaders in electoral reforms and build on the wave of civic engagement that stands as one of the distinct highlights in an incredibly trying year.
New York state Sen. Rachel May represents the 53rd Senate District
