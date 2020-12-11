May: Automatic voter registration: A reform whose time has come

One of the most powerful images to emerge from this fraught election season was that of voters lined up for blocks, masked and discreetly distanced from one another, waiting patiently to cast their ballot in the midst of a pandemic. It was a stirring reminder that engaged citizens are the bedrock, and safeguard, of any true democracy. It requires only that we participate.

New York was relatively late to the electoral reform movement among states seeking to make voting easier for citizens to participate. But in January 2019, after voters sent a new Democratic majority to the state Senate, we seized the opportunity to reform New York’s embarrassingly archaic voting laws that almost certainly contributed to the state’s equally embarrassing pattern of abysmally low voter turnout. The reforms, promptly signed into law by Governor Cuomo, allowed for early voting and preregistration for teenagers, among other positive changes.

One additional reform — automatic voter registration — has yet to be signed into law. And as this tumultuous year winds down to a close, I encourage Governor Cuomo to build on our current momentum toward re-engaging voters in the electoral process and repositioning New York as a progressive leader and political innovator.