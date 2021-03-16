May: Home care can be an economic driver for New York

Three intersecting crises we are living through right now — a struggling economy, rampant unemployment, and the breakdown of our long-term care system — share one elegant solution:
a bold investment in the home health care workforce. By raising the minimum annual salary for home care workers, New York can generate hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs and revitalize local economies, while fulfilling the growing demand for safe and dignified home care.
Congregate care facilities like nursing homes play a vital role in long-term care, but the pandemic has laid bare their shortcomings when it comes to infection control, safe staffing, and resident isolation. Even before the pandemic, seniors were increasingly choosing the path of aging at home, where they can stay embedded in their communities while getting the assistance they need.
Home care offers huge economic development opportunities and a big return on investment. Over 10,000 people are on the waiting list for home care services, like meals on wheels, bathing and dressing, or range of motion exercises. I have requested that we invest $27 million in the upcoming budget to serve everyone on that list. By doing so, we would keep thousands of them from needing far more expensive nursing home care and thereby save taxpayers approximately $60 million in Medicaid coverage in this same budget cycle. That is a net gain to taxpayers of $33 million.
If we scale up this thinking, the returns on investment are even more eye-popping. By 2028, the demand for home care workers in New York is projected to rise from 440,0000 to over 700,000. No other industry will create job openings in such numbers. But these openings will only get filled if we can offer workers a dignified living wage, and that depends on how the state prioritizes home care in the Medicaid budget.
Years of austerity budgets have squeezed reimbursement rates for home care workers to the breaking point. The average salary is $22,000 per year, without benefits, for work that often involves traveling significant distances, working overtime, and shouldering weighty responsibilities. In spite of the essential role they play, over 54% of home care workers require public assistance to make ends meet. This means much of the savings realized in the Medicaid budget through reducing their wages gets offset by the fact that they themselves require Medicaid assistance or SNAP benefits.
Thankfully, the legislature has the power to reverse course and deliver real jobs and much-needed services for New Yorkers. According to a new CUNY report, raising the minimum yearly salary for home care workers to $35,000 would unlock billions of dollars in new revenue for the state. Instead of losing workers and failing to meet demand, the home care sector could successfully double its current workforce. What’s more: paying all of those workers that baseline living wage would generate over $5.4 billion of much needed new revenue for our state and localities via new income and sales tax revenue, economic spillover, and reductions in Medicaid and social assistance.
New York was in need of a new economic development strategy long before COVID-19 hit. For a decade now, Empire State Development (ESD) has made flashy investments that promised rapid and massive job gains beyond New York City, but upstate job growth has largely remained below 3%, and largely concentrated in low-wage sectors. The “Start-Up New York” program, for example, created fewer than 500 jobs despite its $53 million cost. Meanwhile, the Regional Economic Development Councils — through which much of the state’s development budget is meted out — have mostly bypassed job-starved communities of color.
Investing big in home care — an industry long dominated by women of color — presents an obvious solution. For far too long, our state has failed to ensure that these workers get the safe and dignified treatment they deserve for doing the essential work of caring for our loved ones. Investing in the industry will allow our state to right that wrong — while also pursuing smart fiscal policy. By mandating a $35,000 salary for home care work, the Fair Pay for Home Care Act will create jobs when we need them most and lift hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers out of poverty, all while meeting the exploding demand for safe long-term care. Now, all we need is the legislature and the Governor to come together and make it happen.
State Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, represents New York's 53rd Senate District