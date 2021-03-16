May: Home care can be an economic driver for New York

New York was in need of a new economic development strategy long before COVID-19 hit. For a decade now, Empire State Development (ESD) has made flashy investments that promised rapid and massive job gains beyond New York City, but upstate job growth has largely remained below 3%, and largely concentrated in low-wage sectors. The “Start-Up New York” program, for example, created fewer than 500 jobs despite its $53 million cost. Meanwhile, the Regional Economic Development Councils — through which much of the state’s development budget is meted out — have mostly bypassed job-starved communities of color.

Investing big in home care — an industry long dominated by women of color — presents an obvious solution. For far too long, our state has failed to ensure that these workers get the safe and dignified treatment they deserve for doing the essential work of caring for our loved ones. Investing in the industry will allow our state to right that wrong — while also pursuing smart fiscal policy. By mandating a $35,000 salary for home care work, the Fair Pay for Home Care Act will create jobs when we need them most and lift hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers out of poverty, all while meeting the exploding demand for safe long-term care. Now, all we need is the legislature and the Governor to come together and make it happen.