May: New York still needs candidate petition reform
MY VIEW

May: New York still needs candidate petition reform

{{featured_button_text}}

Last year we made big strides toward making it easier to vote in New York. Our goal in the state Senate was to go from “worst to first,” so we would no longer have some of the lowest voter participation rates in the country. We enacted early voting and preregistration of 16- and 17-year olds, and we consolidated the state and federal primary elections. But we still have a system that makes it exceptionally hard for candidates to get on the ballot: the way we gather designating petitions. I want to change that system.

As it is now, if you want to run for state Senate on a major party line (Democratic or Republican), you need 1,000 signatures of registered voters in that district. There are any number of ways that a signature can be disqualified, so most campaigns gather about 3,000 signatures. (Total signature requirements vary by the office being sought and are lower for minor parties.)

How do candidates collect those signatures? In big cities, volunteers can just go stand on a busy street corner and talk to people as they walk by. In much of upstate, however, it’s a slogging process of going door to door, often on rural or suburban roads with no sidewalks. If you have apartment buildings or student housing in your district, you can’t even get to the doors to knock on them. For many election districts, a candidate or volunteer is lucky to get 10 signatures in a two-hour shift. That’s nearly 600 hours of volunteer time.

Last year the new election calendar moved petitioning from early summer into mid-winter, making inclement weather another potential hardship. I introduced and passed a bill for a temporary 25% reduction in the required number of signatures, so that campaigns could adjust to the new timing. This year, in response to the pandemic, the governor rightly decreased the required number of signatures even farther, by 70%.

Moving forward, we need a more permanent solution to the high barrier New York places to becoming a political candidate. Fortunately, a different model exists in Arizona. I am introducing new legislation (S.8238) to create an online petitioning system. Under this model, paper petitioning would still be an option, but the state Board of Elections would also create a secure online portal for collecting designating petitions. Qualified voters would use it to verify their identity and submit signatures for their preferred candidates. These signatures would be centrally collected and then distributed to the appropriate election officials around the state. A campaign could use either method, or a combination of both, to reach its target number of signatures.

Petitioning exists for two reasons: to make candidates demonstrate that they have broad support and to limit the number of people who seek elected office. The trouble is that our current system doesn’t just limit the number of candidates; it limits the type of people who can run. It creates especially high barriers for candidates in rural areas, and for people with physical disabilities, caregiving responsibilities or shift work that produces variable schedules. It also discourages volunteers, many of whom are seniors. By enabling collection of online signatures, we can level the playing field while ensuring that the spirit of petitions — demonstrating broad support for a particular candidacy — remains intact. Passage of this legislation would represent another bold step toward reforming democracy in New York.

Sen. Rachel May, D-Syacuse, represents the state's 53rd Senate District.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Who failed in the coronavirus response? A look at the timeline
Columns

Commentary: Who failed in the coronavirus response? A look at the timeline

On Dec. 31, the World Health Organization was notified by Chinese health authorities of patients showing up with pneumonia of unknown causes. Less than four months later, more than 2.5 million people in 185 countries have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that first emerged in Wuhan, China. More than 185,000 people have died worldwide - 1 in 4 of them ...

Commentary: Coronavirus doing what Cold War never could
Columns

Commentary: Coronavirus doing what Cold War never could

Turns out, President Donald Trump's supporters were right when they denounced his most fervent critics' over-the-top comparisons of him to Hitler. Maybe the more apt comparison is to longtime former Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. When I first arrived in the Soviet Union as an exchange student in 1978, I was shocked to see the long lines outside food stores and the bare shelves inside. Shocked ...

+2
Commentary: What does a socially distanced summer even look like?
Columns

Commentary: What does a socially distanced summer even look like?

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that social distancing would probably continue through the summer. I know what you're thinking, because I had the same initial thought: There's no way I can stand four more months of this lockdown. But that's not what Birx meant, at least I think and hope not. A socially distanced summer ...

Commentary: Catholic bishops should be wary of seeming to endorse Trump
Columns

Commentary: Catholic bishops should be wary of seeming to endorse Trump

Some leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States have been on the phone with President Donald Trump in recent days. The encounters seem to promise political dividends for the president, and that could be a problem for the church. On April 17, Trump spoke with leaders of various faiths about when public worship might resume following the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News