May: New York still needs candidate petition reform

Last year the new election calendar moved petitioning from early summer into mid-winter, making inclement weather another potential hardship. I introduced and passed a bill for a temporary 25% reduction in the required number of signatures, so that campaigns could adjust to the new timing. This year, in response to the pandemic, the governor rightly decreased the required number of signatures even farther, by 70%.

Moving forward, we need a more permanent solution to the high barrier New York places to becoming a political candidate. Fortunately, a different model exists in Arizona. I am introducing new legislation (S.8238) to create an online petitioning system. Under this model, paper petitioning would still be an option, but the state Board of Elections would also create a secure online portal for collecting designating petitions. Qualified voters would use it to verify their identity and submit signatures for their preferred candidates. These signatures would be centrally collected and then distributed to the appropriate election officials around the state. A campaign could use either method, or a combination of both, to reach its target number of signatures.

Petitioning exists for two reasons: to make candidates demonstrate that they have broad support and to limit the number of people who seek elected office. The trouble is that our current system doesn’t just limit the number of candidates; it limits the type of people who can run. It creates especially high barriers for candidates in rural areas, and for people with physical disabilities, caregiving responsibilities or shift work that produces variable schedules. It also discourages volunteers, many of whom are seniors. By enabling collection of online signatures, we can level the playing field while ensuring that the spirit of petitions — demonstrating broad support for a particular candidacy — remains intact. Passage of this legislation would represent another bold step toward reforming democracy in New York.

Sen. Rachel May, D-Syacuse, represents the state's 53rd Senate District.

