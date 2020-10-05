McConahay: Catholic vote is up for grabs

This time, neither candidate can seem to get a firm grip on a Catholic bloc. We don't align completely with either Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic who carries a rosary in his pocket and comfortably quotes Scripture or Donald Trump, for whom opposition to abortion is a campaign centerpiece. The division in the pews has become too stark.

"We need you more than ever," Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York told Trump in an April phone call concerning the plight of Catholic schools during the pandemic. With some 600 Catholics on the line, Trump turned the call into a campaign event, touted his stands against abortion and for "school choice," calling himself the "best (president) in the history of the Catholic Church."

The social justice side of the divide was outraged. Why didn't the bishops bring up white nationalism or immigration? As 1,500 Catholic leaders, priests and theologians wrote in an open letter to Dolan, "There is nothing 'pro-life' about Trump's agenda."

The Catholic far-right fringe, however, overlaps with the hardcore MAGA crowd. Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former papal ambassador to the United States, used the language of the QAnon conspiracy theory in a June letter to the president, committing himself and other "children of light" to the "Biblical" contest with the "children of darkness... offspring of the Serpent."