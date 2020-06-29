McManus: Both parties failed at police reform

That wasn't surprising, especially in an election year, but it was still disappointing. This bill could have been an exception to the rule.

I called Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who usually votes with Democrats, to find out why the bipartisan push failed. King had voted with Republicans to allow McConnell's bill to move forward.

He said he thought it was a mistake for Democrats to block the bill.

"I think there was space for a compromise, and now I'm afraid we're not going to get anything," he told me. "My concern was that if Democrats refused to go forward, McConnell would say, 'OK, I tried,' and move on _ and that's pretty much what happened."

But King also faulted the Republican leader for refusing to let Democrats participate in drafting the bill.

"The only way to get things done in the Senate is with a bipartisan process," he said. "This was a bill on a very complex topic drafted by one party."

Even as McConnell cut the Democrats out, he submitted his bill to the White House to make sure President Trump wouldn't denounce it.

That's a normal part of legislating _ but in the process, some measures were watered down.