McManus: Climate change can't be ignored any longer

Which means some of the capacity of the northern forest to absorb greenhouse gases may be lost for a long time even as smoke from the fires worsens global warming in the short run.

In that sense, Canada’s fires affect Americans as much as Canadians.

There’s no easy policy solution.

Canada already requires its timber industry, an important part of its economy, to practice sustainable forestry; loggers replant as many acres as they cut.

The only long-term answer to the problem is the difficult one you already know: serious efforts to slow global warming through reduced emission of greenhouse gases, especially from fossil fuels.

And on that, Canada — even though its economy depends more on oil and gas than the United States — is ahead.

It has a national carbon tax, an idea that once had some bipartisan support in the United States but never enough to pass.

Canada’s tax adds about 22 cents (U.S.) to the price of every gallon of gasoline; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to increase the rate to a whopping $1.22 a gallon by 2030. Most of the revenue is returned to taxpayers; the purpose of the tax is to act as a disincentive to fuel consumption.