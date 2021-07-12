McManus: Trump's still waging a war on truth — and it's still bad for democracy

Last month, a GOP-led probe in Michigan found that the Trump camp's charges of voting irregularities there were nothing more than "blatherskite."

Former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, gave ABC News his pithy judgment of the president's charges: "It was all bull----."

But many of the GOP faithful appear virtually immune to evidence.

The fantasy hasn't stayed alive on its own; Trump has spent much of his time since leaving office stoking his claims and warning Republican politicians that he will torpedo their careers if they don't back him up.

"If they don't, I have little doubt that they will be primaried and quickly run out of office," he said in a written statement last month.

GOP politicians, fearful of Trump's wrath, either tiptoe around the fantasy or join in promoting it.

Arizona legislators have been auditing election results for more than two months; last week one GOP leader called for yet another recount after the current audit is complete. Legislators in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, bowing to pressure from Trump, have said they are seeking audits or recounts as well. The Washington Post reported last week that hundreds of Republican candidates are campaigning on promises to loyally pursue Trump's claims.