McNabb-Coleman: We all must be public health stewards

We have a county resource line. While the county buildings are closed to the public, we continue working very hard to provide service delivery. For instance, if people are in need of meals, such as children and families or isolated seniors, among other human service or department needs, call (315) 253-1355 and callers will be directed to the appropriate department for assistance. Please call us from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on weekends.

I want to end by saying thank you to our community for your commitment to the health of all of us. Thank you to all of our essential workers. Please find a way to thank them, especially the next time you are in a grocery store or in a restaurant. I’m in awe of our nurses, doctors, fire, police, corrections officers and 911 dispatchers, to name a few. Thank you for your tireless commitment. I’m also proud of our local businesses around the county. From the top to the bottom of this county, they have taken steps to reduce exposure. Through workforce reduction and making changes to many internal mechanisms, they are sacrificing to keep our community safe and limit the spread. Please continue to support local businesses wherever possible now and after this crisis.