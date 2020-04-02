McNabb-Coleman: We all must be public health stewards

The following remarks were delivered by Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman at a county government public health press conference Tuesday to update the public on the local response to the novel coronavirus pandemic:
We have planned, prepared and continue to be proactive as we have seen COVID-19 unfold around our state. We are watching the rolling impact across the state and nation. We are living with this illness in our community.
What the community can do is help. Be a steward of public health. In light of the information shared today, we cannot stress enough that social distancing, reducing density, and ultimately staying home, are the only way to combat the spread of COVID-19. We need to flatten the curve, the intensity and duration of COVID-19. This is a marathon and not a time to become complacent. We need to adapt to change and change our behaviors moving forward.
While educating yourself on COVID-19 and remaining informed, please take stock of the people in your lives and the environment around you. Get outside and make plans to accomplish projects daily. Check up on your loves ones and neighbors, especially aging adults and those living alone. Help brighten one another’s day. Be sensible when at the stores, choose one person to go and offer to get extra supplies for neighbors and family. If you feel sick, please stay home and contact your doctor.
We have a county resource line. While the county buildings are closed to the public, we continue working very hard to provide service delivery. For instance, if people are in need of meals, such as children and families or isolated seniors, among other human service or department needs, call (315) 253-1355 and callers will be directed to the appropriate department for assistance. Please call us from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on weekends.
I want to end by saying thank you to our community for your commitment to the health of all of us. Thank you to all of our essential workers. Please find a way to thank them, especially the next time you are in a grocery store or in a restaurant. I’m in awe of our nurses, doctors, fire, police, corrections officers and 911 dispatchers, to name a few. Thank you for your tireless commitment. I’m also proud of our local businesses around the county. From the top to the bottom of this county, they have taken steps to reduce exposure. Through workforce reduction and making changes to many internal mechanisms, they are sacrificing to keep our community safe and limit the spread. Please continue to support local businesses wherever possible now and after this crisis.
Thank you to all of the departments in county government, the city of Auburn and all of the towns and villages who continue to work so very hard for all of us. Please visit our county website for updates and alerts at www.cayugacounty.us.
Thank you for coming and please be safe.
