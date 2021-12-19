Michelle Bowers: A gift to the communities we serve

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in the Auburn area, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at auburnpub.com. This program is presented in partnership with Cayuga Community College and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, The Citizen has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like Cayuga Community College, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at auburnpub.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that The Citizen has to offer. Thank you to Cayuga Community College for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy Holidays!

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's president and director of local sales and marketing . She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

