FROM THE PRESIDENT’S DESK

Michelle Bowers: Best of the Region 2023 coming soon

Best of the Region 2023

The Citizen’s Best of the Region 2023 is coming soon.

In 2022, 5,476 participants made 25,451 nominations and cast 96,159 votes. The community gets excited year after year for this contest, and in 2023, the participation will once again be high.

Starting Feb. 7, you may nominate your favorite business in over 100 categories to be the Best of the Region for 2023. Once the nomination round is finished, the top five businesses in each category move on to the voting, which begins on March 28. Be sure to get your nominations in so your favorites make it to the voting round. Start nominating Feb. 7 at auburnpub.com/contests/best-of-the-region.

If your business would like to help your chances of making it to the voting round for being chosen one of the best for 2023, you may contact your local sales consultant or call (315) 282-2213 to find out more about programs that will make it easy to ask for nominations and votes.

Best of luck to all in this year’s Best of the Region!

Michelle Bowers

Michelle Bowers

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's president and director of local sales and marketing. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

