Michelle Bowers: Celebrate Cayuga County-area graduates

The Citizen is hosting a special free virtual graduation for area high schools, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.

Joining is simple: Go to https://auburnpub.com/virtual_graduations.

There, seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote and tell the world about their future plans. Thank you to Union Springs Supermarket for their sponsorship, which allows us to offer this at no cost to our 2022 graduates.

This is a time for us to connect with these students in a meaningful way. We are looking forward to joining our schools and community in recognizing graduates in a timely and unique way.

Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well.

Area school administrators will be contacted about this special website soon, and some may connect their seniors with the platform. But there’s no reason to wait. Simply go to the website listed above and answer a few simple questions to get started.

Submissions are open now, and the site is live.

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's president and director of local sales and marketing. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

