 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michelle Bowers: Check out the Anywhere Career Fair
FROM THE PUBLISHER’S DESK

Michelle Bowers: Check out the Anywhere Career Fair

{{featured_button_text}}
Anywhere Career Fair

https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Citizen and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair that started Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will be running through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are at least 23 businesses from New York state taking part in the event, including Auburn Community Hospital and The Nurse Connection Staffing.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com

As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of our area. With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.

+1 
Michelle Bowers

Michelle Bowers

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News