Michelle Bowers: Check out the Anywhere Career Fair

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Citizen and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair that started Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will be running through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are at least 23 businesses from New York state taking part in the event, including Auburn Community Hospital and The Nurse Connection Staffing.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.

As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of our area. With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1