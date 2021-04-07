Michelle Bowers: Congrats to our Best of the Region winners

Thank you for participating in Best of the Region 2021. The community and businesses really get excited for this each year and 2021 proved to be another great success. We received 37,852 nominations for businesses in over 155 categories and narrowed down the top 5 businesses nominated in each. Just over 130,500 votes were cast and counted, resulting in this year’s Best of the Region 2021 winners. You can see all of the winners at go.auburnpub.com/BestoftheRegion2021.