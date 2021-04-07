 Skip to main content
Michelle Bowers: Congrats to our Best of the Region winners
FROM THE PUBLISHER’S DESK

Michelle Bowers: Congrats to our Best of the Region winners

Thank you for participating in Best of the Region 2021. The community and businesses really get excited for this each year and 2021 proved to be another great success. We received 37,852 nominations for businesses in over 155 categories and narrowed down the top 5 businesses nominated in each. Just over 130,500 votes were cast and counted, resulting in this year’s Best of the Region 2021 winners. You can see all of the winners at go.auburnpub.com/BestoftheRegion2021.

Congratulations to all of the businesses that won. If you would like a certificate to display, please contact your local sales representative or call (315)282-2213. If you receive solicitation for a plaque to purchase, please know that this company is not affiliated with The Citizen and is not permitted to use the Best of the Region 2021 logo.

Michelle Bowers

Michelle Bowers

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

