Michelle Bowers: Enjoy free access to auburnpub.com, courtesy of Cayuga Community College

Dear Readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering FREE ACCESS to auburnpub.com from June 28 to July 4 for all members of our community. Cayuga Community College is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and editors work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and leaders like Cayuga Community College. Please take this week to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, sports coverage, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more.

Thank you to Cayuga Community College for making this access possible for our readers. We wish you a happy Fourth of July.

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's president and director of local sales and marketing. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

