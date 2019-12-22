For one day this year, Christmas Day, all of our reporters, editors and carriers from The Citizen join most Americans in a holiday away from work. These are people accustomed to working at times while most other people are off: weekends and holidays.
The Citizen will have a combined Dec. 24-25 print edition in 2019 and will not have a separate printed newspaper distributed on the morning of Dec. 25. The combined edition for Dec. 24-25 will feature a double dose of our regular columns and comics, and expanded news, features and sports reports. We'll also have plenty of after-Christmas ads and inserts.
While we take a short break in print, the news will not stop in an around-the-clock world.
At auburnpub.com/eedition, members will have access to bonus features that give you a healthy helping of unique content in a special holiday digital edition. (Be sure you've activated your digital access that comes with all print subscriptions!) Plus, the website itself will be updated on Christmas Day with the latest from around the region, state, nation and world.
And then on the morning of Dec. 26, you’ll once again find the printed newspaper in your box and at our network of retailers who sell The Citizen.
From all of us at The Citizen, Merry Christmas!