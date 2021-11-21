Michelle Bowers: Thanksgiving paper comes early this year

This year we will publish our Thanksgiving Day print edition on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

We will not publish a print edition on Thanksgiving Day. This gives you an extra day to plan your Black Friday shopping and allows our staff extra time to spend with their family and friends. Enjoy a special edition of our puzzle book that will be included in this edition along with the traditional Black Friday sales flyers.

You can also count on all the latest news and information to be available at auburnpub.com, along with a special Thanksgiving Day E-edition on Nov. 25. One other change to be aware of it the weekly Go entertainment section will be publishing in the Friday, Nov. 26, print edition.

Many thanks to our readers, staff and carriers. Happy Thanksgiving!

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

