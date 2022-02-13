Michelle Bowers: The Citizen looks to honor the Cayuga County-area's top nurses

Nursing is a demanding profession with more skills and challenges than ever before. Nursing professionals do far more than most people imagine — and their impact is enormous.

Join The Citizen in honoring and celebrating nurses throughout the area with a nomination campaign culminating in honoree pages on May 8 recognizing 10 of the top nurses in our area.

Nominate a nurse who made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one during 2021 by making a submission at by visiting https://go.auburnpub.com/Nurses2022. The nomination deadline is March 14.

After collecting nominations, an independent panel of judges will choose nine extraordinary nursing professionals to represent thousands of their colleagues in our Nurses Week appreciation pages on May 8. Additionally, there will be one reader’s choice honoree as voted on by friends, family and staff from March 17–24.

The honored nurses will be featured in The Citizen on May 8 and on auburnpub.com.

To nominate, upload a picture of a deserving nurse and provide a brief description or story about why he or she deserves to be recognized. Think about:

• Who has inspired you with their comfort, care and skill?

• Who has touched your life, health and family in so many ways?

Join us in celebrating amazing nurses across the area by sharing your story about a nurse who has touched your life.

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's president and director of local sales and marketing. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

