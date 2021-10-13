Michelle Bowers: The Citizen transitioning to new office space

The Citizen has served the city of Auburn, Cayuga County and the surrounding area by covering news, sports, events and more for over 205 years. During that time there have been many changes in how we operate, like moving from an afternoon newspaper to a morning newspaper or even changing the paper's name. Throughout this time, though, the dedication to continue to cover what is important to our community has never changed.

Our latest change to move from our current location to new office space on Seminary Street will be another change that does not alter our dedication. This move will allow us to evolve and grow with the times. While the new, bright, collaborative space is being finished, we will be working remotely for a couple of months as of the end of October.

You will see no changes in delivery or service. Once we are settled into our new office we will be open for walk-in business, but until this time we ask that you contact us online, by phone or email.

The main phone number (315) 253-5311.

Here are key email addresses you can use to reach out:

Citizennews@lee.net to reach the newsroom

citizensports@lee.net to reach the sports department

citizenletters@lee.net to send letters to the editor

citizencalendar@lee.net to send calendar of events submissions

citizenobits@lee.net to submit an obituary

legals@auburnpub.com to submit a legal notice

ads@auburnpub.com to reach the advertising department

In addition to these, a full list of newsroom staff with contact information can be found online at auburnpub.com/contact/staff.

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

