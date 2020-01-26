Michelle Bowers: We're so grateful for Best of the Region support
PUBLISHER’S VIEW

Best of the Region

Thank you to our readers for being so engaged with our Best of the Region 2020.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, we launched our Best of the Region 2020 event and the response so far has been awe-inspiring. As of Friday morning, we have had over 42,000 nominations submitted by our readers covering more than 150 categories.

The excitement is contagious and we look forward to seeing which businesses make it to the top five of each category, which will qualify them for the voting phase that will begin on Feb. 23.

To be entered to win a $50 Visa gift card, nominate your favorite area businesses in at least 25 categories by Saturday, Feb. 8.

To check out the categories and make your nominations, visit auburnpub.com/bestof.

Thank you!

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2201 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

