“Besides the noble art of getting things done, there is the noble art of leaving things undone.”
— Lin Yutang
Friends, seems as though summer is flying by like a pilot in the latest "Top Gun" movie. Each week there’s been some sort of event or gathering that, while enjoyable, also means that we’ve all been constantly on the go since May.
But not this weekend, my dears. Fact is this is the last day as far as the eye can see that we can all just enjoy ourselves without any reservations or activity. There are no charity 5K’s, no festivals or parades that need lining up for. It may sound odd to be so happy about my dance card being barren, as it were, but I truly am going to enjoy the calm this day provides, because come later this week we will all be in a big hurry to busy about the state fair and enjoy all that that has to offer.
The week following, it’ll be crunch time on supplies as we stress-shop for kids getting ready for another school year. Even on the last day of summer vacation we’ll be busy grilling a cookout for Labor Day. But today, of all days, the calendar is bare. This Sunday you can wake up, make some coffee and sit on the porch enjoying the sunrise. Or, better yet, stay in bed and snooze to your heart’s delight. Though now that I think of it, since you’re reading this column, then you’ve already left the cozy confines of your bedroom to pick up the paper off the porch — but that doesn’t mean you can’t also go right back under the covers and finish your reading horizontally.
And forget the housework. With nothing on your plate there’s no need to do dishes. Take a walk, take a nap or just take some time, because when you’re prepared to do nothing, anything becomes possible. And that’s the beauty of doing diddly. On this spectacular day there is no need for equipment or even skills as it’s an all-inclusive activity. An amateur is just as good as a professional when it comes to being idle.
If you want to heighten the experience of this unscheduled sloth then you can perhaps make a list of things you were “supposed” to get done today, tape it to the fridge and then ignore it all day long. True, there will be those that may get a bit anxious because they aren’t being productive members of society today, but to those detractors I can only reason with the fact that you can’t be brilliant all the time. Even Nikola Tesla, arguably one of the busiest minds in history, took time each day to just sit in a park and feed pigeons. And if your kids come crying to you this afternoon complaining of how bored they are, don’t react negatively. Just bask in the glory that you accomplished your goal — of doing nothing at all.
