Molloy: Paying tribute to St. Patrick

His legend holds that he drove the snakes out of Ireland, but if we’re being completely honest, Ireland doesn’t naturally have snakes so either he did a really good job or, someone decided to award him the honor as a goof. I’m guessing probably after consuming green beer. In time this beloved cleric became the symbol of the land of Eire and it is to him we raise our lime-colored beverages.

The wonderful thing about St. Patrick’s Day is that it’s all inclusive and you can be of any heritage to enjoy the day. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Molloy, a Martinez, a Schultz or a Sandberg, everyone is allowed at the table. And there’s really no special preparations to be made which is nice. All that is typically expected is that you wear something green. So if you see people out and about on Tuesday dressed as though they picked out their clothes in the dark don’t worry, they’re just trying to get in the spirit of the day before partaking in the spirits of the day. And speaking of clothes, I’m hoping that the “luck of the Irish” holds strong because after wearing my shirt, I just might need all that I can get to keep me out of trouble.