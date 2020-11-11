Nozzolio: Time to designate Sampson a state veterans cemetery

Among those genuine American heroes who are interred at Sampson are veterans who landed on the beaches of Normandy and witnessed first-hand the flag raising on Mount Suribachi at Iwo Jima in World War II. Interred at Sampson are soldiers who landed at the peninsula of Inchon and fought through the Frozen Chosin reservoir in Korea. Interred at Sampson are those who fought in the dangerous jungles and rice paddies of Vietnam, stormed the Desert Sands in the Persian Gulf and fought terrorism in Afghanistan, Iraq and around the world. Interred at Sampson are heroes recognized for their valor and who have received countless commendations and medals for their bravery.

Last year on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that gave all of us great hope that the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery will become part of the National Veterans Cemetery System. In Governor Cuomo’s Order, he announced the formation of a committee of New York state officials to oversee the site selection process and plans to create the first New York State Veterans Cemetery.