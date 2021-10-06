Pahnke: Fighting for a fair deal for farmers

Denouncing corporations is easy. Using actual policy tools to hold them accountable and check their power is more difficult. Yet this is precisely what the National Farmers Union (NFU) is pushing the Biden administration to do.

In late September, the NFU began its nationwide “Fairness for Farmers” campaign, which seeks to pressure the government to enforce antitrust laws and break up agribusiness monopolies.

Some may scoff at the prospect of challenging corporate power. But, in fact, the Biden administration has given some indication that it is willing to do so.

First, there was Biden’s executive order from earlier this year that mandated a thorough analysis and overview of supply chains, agriculture included, to determine weaknesses and places for improvement.

Let’s remember how the early days of the coronavirus pandemic put a surprisingly fragile food system on display.

Dairy farmers were told to dump milk, and hog producers were urged to euthanize their animals, as consolidated supply chains proved incapable of meeting distribution bottlenecks caused by school, hotel and restaurant closings.

Billions had to be sent to farmers in relief — which, by the end of 2020, amounted to 40% of their income.