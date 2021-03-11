Patrick: How newspapers foster needed civic engagement

Take the freedom to protest, for example. The share of Americans who say the phrase “people are free to protest” describes the U.S. very or somewhat well fell from 73 percent in 2018 to 60 percent in 2019, according to the survey.

The concept of free speech is easy to love until you hear something especially distasteful. That’s why understanding the reasons free speech are important is necessary to give life to the concept. Government transparency seems like a good idea until you’re a public school teacher with your salary posted for all to see.

Learning how a bill becomes a law is fairly simple. Understanding the value of hearing all sides of the debate on that bill is more difficult. Wading through a torrent of misinformation, spin and hyperbole is enough to make most people walk away in frustration.

Certainly there’s a need for re-energizing civics education for our schoolchildren. That work has been neglected for far too long. But adults, too, need to work harder at understanding the past, the present and the future of our democratic system. For them, the best learning tool may be the newspaper on their doorstep.

Newspapers do more than report on the village board meeting or school board election. Solid reporting offers clarity. Attention to detail and truth creates trust. The focus on community generates mutual respect. Being a watchdog underscores the value of good government. By listening, we promote dialogue. And by doing all of this edition after edition, they slowly fortify our democracy.

Judy Patrick is vice president for editorial development for the New York Press Association.