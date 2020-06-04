Patrick: Speak up against attacks on journalists

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Within the journalism community, there’s outrage over the assaults our fellow journalists have endured covering the unrest in America sparked by the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis.

We recognize that those reporters are bearing witness to the events unfolding before them. They are there to hold those in power accountable for their actions. Attacks on journalism diminish the people’s right to the truth about what government is doing in their name. This is serious and needs to be addressed.

But let’s be frank. Protesters, business owners and police officers are being attacked as well. There’s plenty of violence to go around, especially when night falls.

America’s outrage is focused, as it should be, on the racial injustices that permeate our society. To seriously address these fundamental problems, demonstrations and protests need to be followed by lots of dialogue, education, research and real change.

Yet to be successful, the sun must shine on that process. We need to build understanding and consensus, and for that we will need journalists every step of the way. Without them, we will fail.