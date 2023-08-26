Rather than fuel division within our community, local officials should work together with industry leaders, including experts at the state Departments of Health, Environmental Conservation and Agriculture & Markets to preserve the Owasco Lake watershed. New York is a leader in environmental sustainability, and these state agencies have the resources, know-how and science-based programs to ensure Owasco Lake is preserved now and in the future. Not only that, but they have the regulatory authority and obligation to do so.

The DEC alone has nine offices across the state with conservation specialists and researchers committed to protecting the natural resources in the localities they serve, including here in Cayuga County. And through Ag & Markets, the success of the Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) program continues to grow. According to the state’s 2022 AEM report, between May 2005 and December 2021, approximately 200 farms participated in the Owasco watershed AEM program. In fact, family farms have vastly improved stewardship efforts over the years, so much so, that NY’s AEM Award is now part of the national Leopold Conservation Award Program. The award recognizes farmers and landowners across the U.S. who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on working land.

Our multi-generational farm relies on a healthy herd, bountiful fields and a knowledgeable team to provide nutritious milk to our neighbors, and working with industry partners is an essential part of that equation. We often welcome researchers to our farm from Cornell and other organizations because we’re committed to continuous improvement and implementing best management practices that are backed by science.

Through AEM, our farm partners with the local Soil & Water Conservation District to develop and implement a conservation plan. We use precision farming techniques like injecting natural fertilizer directly below the soil surface, which improves efficiencies and helps reduce our carbon footprint. We also plant cover crops to prevent runoff and erosion, and we use reduced tillage practices in the fields to minimize ground disturbance and support soil health.

When it comes to environmental regulations, there are many programs in place providing pathways for funding to support farms and our collective efforts to protect drinking water. We hope county officials support robust laws already in place, reinstate the Finger Lakes Institute program through an appropriate RFP process, and continue to actively engage with the entire watershed community. This is our home. We must work together to protect it.