Pauline Copes Johnson: Remembering Auburn's African-American veterans

In connection with Memorial Day weekend, this column is about African-American men and women from Auburn who served our nation during World War II.
Army Pfc. Charles Philip Johnson was killed in action in France, Jan. 1, 1945. He was the husband of Arlene Ethel Copes Johnson of 31 Parker St., Auburn, and he was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
The following is a description of Charles Johnson that's in the records on file at the Cayuga County Historian's Office:
Johnson, Charles
PFC, Quartermaster Corps
Assigned to the 118th Reinforcement Defense
106th Ground Force Replacement Service (GGRS)
Note: In early December 1944, shortages of infantry rifle replacements in the European theater began to mount sharply. The theater had been experiencing rifleman shortages since July 1944, and its Ground Force Replacement Command (GFRC) had been engaged in a training program to convert basic privates from other arms and services to infantry. In December the shortages increased rapidly as the supply of replacements available from the United States declined. As of 8 December, a week before the beginning of the German counterattack in the Ardennes caused further depletions, the Theater estimates that there would be an overall deficiency of more than 29,00 riflemen by the end of the month. Such a deficiency would effectively curtail plans for pressing the attack against Germany. By the beginning of the Ardennes counterattack, the theater had already planned to convert to infantry as many physically fit men from service units as possible.
A history of PFC Johnson’s unit is not available at the Military History Institute, Carlisle, PA: however, he was killed in action at the Town of Givet on the France-Belgium border located about 32 miles west of Bastogne, Belgium on 1 January 1945. On this date and place the Battle of the Bulge was in full swing. PFC Johnson was killed, according to Army mortuary records, by gunshot wound to the chest.
PFC Johnson, 29, was survived by his wife Arlene and four children of Auburn, two sisters and seven brothers, five of whom were in the service. A memorial service was held for him at the Thompson Memorial Church. He is buried in Fort Hill Cemetery. PFC Johnson was the first African American soldier from Auburn to be killed in the war.
A large group of Auburn African-American veterans who survived World War II are in the photograph with this column. All of them were honorably discharged.
One veteran not in the photo was James Chaffin, who was held captive in 1943 by Japan.
Two sisters from Auburn also served. Elizabeth (Betty) Copes Gaskin and Rachael Copes Ellis enlisted in Women’s Air Force. They were stationed at Williams Air Force Base on Oct. 30, 1944, and started active duty November 27, 1944. They received the American Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Both served in Medical Corps.
Auburn resident Pauline Copes Johnson, Harriet Tubman's great-great-grandniece, writes periodic history columns on influential African-Americans.
