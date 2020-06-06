Piccolo: Cultivating a community of respect in Cayuga County

As Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca (CAP) closes out the month of May and Community Action Awareness Month, we realize the past three months have made all of us much more aware of the ever-changing needs of our community, our community members and how each one of us reacts during a crisis. The 1000 Community Action Programs throughout the United States and Puerto Rico have all played a crucial role in continuing to provide essential services to the most vulnerable individuals within our communities. We have also recognized the role we all have in shaping change.
This year marks CAP’s 55th year of providing services. During the Civil Rights Era, in 1964, a group of concerned citizens met to discuss the possibilities of creating a community action agency to serve Cayuga County. With the passage by Congress of a new agency, then known as the Office of Economic Opportunity, many local areas viewed this as an opportunity to better eliminate the causes of poverty. After many organizational meetings, the Cayuga County Action Program was incorporated in 1965.
Community Action agencies serve as a catalyst for change, hope, improving communities and making America a better place to live. We care about the entire community, and we are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.
The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed many of us the time to reflect on the past and in doing so, staff have begun to better understand the meaning of community action. As an agency, we have come together to assist our friends, neighbors and families — our community, with fulfilling basic needs for everyday living and providing support during these unprecedented times. We have provided over 500 households with Mobile Food Pantry deliveries during the month of April (100 in February), provided virtual services, food and supplies to approximately 400 Head Start families, provided shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and to those that are homeless. We have also assisted non-biological parents who are now raising their grandchildren, sibling or niece/nephew, often without foresight or preplanning.
As the month of May progressed, we began to feel hopeful with the declining spread of the pandemic, but with that, we suddenly began to witness societal pandemonium. CAP Cayuga/Seneca supports peaceful protests as a means of inciting change, but we do not condone racism and rioting.
Both racism and rioting create prejudice, discrimination and hatred while breaking down society, creating chaos and causing divide. Both racism and rioting are contrary to community action’s values of treating all people with dignity and respect and recognizing that structural race, gender, and other inequities remain barriers that must be addressed peacefully.
CAP Cayuga/Seneca continues to be committed to cultivating a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth and economic security. As with our founders of 1964, we believe that with hope, adequate resources and opportunities, everyone can reach their fullest potential. We are committed to achieving that vision.
Laurie Piccolo is executive director of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca.
