Piccolo: Cultivating a community of respect in Cayuga County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca (CAP) closes out the month of May and Community Action Awareness Month, we realize the past three months have made all of us much more aware of the ever-changing needs of our community, our community members and how each one of us reacts during a crisis. The 1000 Community Action Programs throughout the United States and Puerto Rico have all played a crucial role in continuing to provide essential services to the most vulnerable individuals within our communities. We have also recognized the role we all have in shaping change.

This year marks CAP’s 55th year of providing services. During the Civil Rights Era, in 1964, a group of concerned citizens met to discuss the possibilities of creating a community action agency to serve Cayuga County. With the passage by Congress of a new agency, then known as the Office of Economic Opportunity, many local areas viewed this as an opportunity to better eliminate the causes of poverty. After many organizational meetings, the Cayuga County Action Program was incorporated in 1965.

Community Action agencies serve as a catalyst for change, hope, improving communities and making America a better place to live. We care about the entire community, and we are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.