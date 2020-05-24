Presidential proclamation for Memorial Day
MEMORIAL DAY 2020

Presidential proclamation for Memorial Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Memorial march

Members of the LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911, of Cato, pay respects at Ira Union Cemetery on Memorial Day 2017.

 Provided

Editor's note: In conjunction with Monday's holiday, The Citizen is publishing the full text of this year's presidential proclamation for Memorial Day:

Since the first shots fired in the Revolutionary War, Americans have answered the call to duty and given their lives in service to our Nation and its sacred founding ideals. As we pay tribute to the lives and legacies of these patriots on Memorial Day, we also remember that they sacrificed to create a better, more peaceful future for our Nation and the world. We recommit to realizing that vision, honoring the service of so many who have placed love of country above all else.

As Americans, we will always defend our freedom and our liberty. When those principles are threatened, we will respond with uncompromising force and unparalleled vigor. Generation after generation, our country’s finest have defended our Republic with honor and distinction. Memorials, monuments, and rows of white crosses and stars in places close to home like Arlington, Virginia and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as well as far-flung battlefields in places like Flanders Field in Belgium and Busan in Korea, will forever memorialize their heroic actions, standing as solemn testaments to the price of freedom. We will never take for granted the blood shed by these gallant men and women, as we are forever indebted to them and their families.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Allied victories over Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan in World War II. As we commemorate these seminal events, we also remember the tremendous cost at which these victories came. More than 400,000 souls of the Greatest Generation perished during this titanic struggle to liberate the world from tyranny. In his address to the Nation on Japan’s surrender, President Truman’s words remind us all of our enduring obligation to these patriots for their sacrifice: “It is our responsibility — ours the living — to see to it that this victory shall be a monument worthy of the dead who died to win it.” As we pause to recall the lives lost from the ranks of our Armed Forces, we remain eternally grateful for the path they paved toward a world made freer from oppression.

Our fallen warriors gave their last breath for our country and our freedom. Today, let us pause in quiet reverence to reflect on the incredible dedication of these valiant men and women and their families, invoking divine Providence as we continue pursuing our noble goal of lasting peace for the world.

In honor and recognition of all of our fallen heroes, the Congress, by a joint resolution approved May 11, 1950, as amended (36 U.S.C. 116), has requested the President issue a proclamation calling on the people of the United States to observe each Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace and designating a period on that day when the people of the United States might unite in prayer. The Congress, by Public Law 106-579, has also designated 3:00 p.m. local time on that day as a time for all Americans to observe, in their own way, the National Moment of Remembrance.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and I designate the hour beginning in each locality at 11:00 a.m. of that day as a time when people might unite in prayer.

I further ask all Americans to observe the National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.

I also request the Governors of the United States and its Territories, and the appropriate officials of all units of government, to direct that, on Memorial Day, the flag be flown at half-staff until noon on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and in all areas under its jurisdiction and control. I also request the people of the United States to display the flag at half-staff from their homes for the customary forenoon period.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-first day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.

DONALD J. TRUMP

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Trump says a lot of idiotic things. Taking them seriously gives him too much credit
Columns

Commentary: Trump says a lot of idiotic things. Taking them seriously gives him too much credit

It has often occurred to me that the appropriate response to some of the ridiculous things President Donald Trump utters is: "He's an idiot." Don't get me wrong (as op-ed writers like to say). I'm not impugning Trump's IQ. By "idiot" I mean something a bit different: that Trump often doesn't know what he's talking about. (That doesn't exclude the possibility that some of his misrepresentations ...

Commentary: Give me meat and give me death?
Columns

Commentary: Give me meat and give me death?

If your memory of Patrick Henry is hazy, ask your kids going to school in the other room for a refresher. He was the Founding Father who wrote the famed "give me liberty or give me death" speech of the American Revolution. I was reminded of his words recently in the place most people go to contemplate gifted orators of the past: the grocery store. Watching people wearing face masks and gloves ...

Commentary: Living in fear: An unacceptable risk for schoolchildren
Columns

Commentary: Living in fear: An unacceptable risk for schoolchildren

Will your neighborhood school open on schedule in the fall? The answer should vary by location, but some headline-grabbing declarations are prolonging the uncertainty for families and students. And uncertainty leads to fear - an infectious state of mind best treated with a dose of common sense. Special-interest groups encouraged educators to "scream bloody murder" if collective bargaining and ...

Commentary: Have two laughs and call me in the morning
Columns

Commentary: Have two laughs and call me in the morning

Sometimes it can be hard to find a reason to laugh, and usually those are the times we need laughter most. The monotony of plodding through indistinguishable days can leave us lethargic - full of spiritual malaise. In defense of rediscovering our spunk, I am offering a tribute to the curative power of humor. I begin with two self-created lame jokes that will either make you chuckle (this would ...

Commentary: With coronavirus, pretending everything is OK won't make it so
Columns

Commentary: With coronavirus, pretending everything is OK won't make it so

It's not so bad. That was the rationale in Barbados in 1647, when British merchants and wealthy planters, seeking to preserve the island colony's slave trade, shrugged off the threat of the yellow fever epidemic that claimed thousands of lives. Also not so bad a hundred years later in Boston and other colonial seaports, when authorities played down the prevalence of smallpox so their customers ...

Commentary: Treasure of the West: Recklessness and ignorance has imperiled due process in America
Columns

Commentary: Treasure of the West: Recklessness and ignorance has imperiled due process in America

In 1991, President George Herbert Walker Bush nominated Clarence Thomas to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. It was a politically brilliant and cynical move. Thomas was, manifestly, only slightly qualified, and in his confirmation hearings showed little interest in learning the job. But four years earlier, President Ronald Reagan had nominated Robert Bork, a supremely qualified ...

Commentary: Schools will need help to recover
Columns

Commentary: Schools will need help to recover

In the age of COVID-19, many U.S. states are facing unprecedented budget crises. If unchecked, these will lead to funding cuts that devastate public education, leave students less prepared for the future and weaken state economies that depend on a well-educated workforce. The cuts have already begun, and they're sobering. In April alone, nearly 470,000 public school employees across America ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News