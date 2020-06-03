Quill: We all must fight institutional racism

Auburn is proud to be the home and final resting place of Harriet Tubman. Known here as Aunt Harriet, she spent her young life escaping slavery and fighting to lead black people to freedom, then during her over 50 years living in Auburn, she fought until the day she died for the advancement of that freedom for all. Harriet Tubman’s life work provided our country with the foundation for freedom for black lives for which our country was to build upon. Yet, over 107 years since her death, racism permeates throughout our community and our country. For our country’s black citizens this is a narrative that does not need to be told because they live it and confront it daily. But this reality can change with a renewed effort to listen and act when injustice and oppression happens in our own community. Here in Auburn it is up to us all to find ways to continuously advance the cause that was Harriet’s life work. We renew our work to do so for all black lives so that Harriet’s life and George Floyd’s death were not in vain.