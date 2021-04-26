Rhone: Democracy is a 365-day process

Atlanta seemed like a place to settle and I hope readers will view this column in the same way — a place to talk about the things you might normally only discuss with friends and family but which greatly impact our lives in metro Atlanta.

I wanted to write about voting, or not voting as it were, because it's as good a story as any to demonstrate how important it is for all of us to stay connected and engaged with our communities.

This year, the sheer volume of bills across the country changing voting access is alarming, but this did not happen overnight.

Since 2013 when the Supreme Court determined Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act was unconstitutional, states have set about instituting new voting legislation. That section established a formula for identifying districts that needed federal approval of any changes to voting laws or processes.

Last month, bolstered by former President Donald Trump's unproven charges of election fraud, Georgia passed legislation that reduces the number and available hours of absentee ballot drop boxes, increases ID requirements for voting by mail, and limits the distribution of food and water to voters who are waiting in line. Lawmakers also considered eliminating Sunday voting and no-excuse absentee voting but backed off after public outcry.