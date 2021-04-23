Rice: Catholic Church closures can lead to Auburn's urban resurrection

The most telling fact in the sad demise of the Catholic Church in Auburn was a number: 150.

In a church built to hold 610 – Auburn’s largest – only 150 people showed up last Monday night at St. Hyacinth Church to finally hear the verdict on which parishes would live or die. More people used to be in one grade at most Catholic schools. It’s not that those faithful 150 were the only ones who cared. Lots of people cared, and lots of people shook their heads in dismay as the Catholic Church’s global self-destruction finally hit home. It’s just that everyone else knew this day was inevitable. And they knew they were helpless to stop it.

Ask any accountant. Numbers don’t lie. Ordinations to the priesthood – especially from Auburn – have been nonexistent for decades. The last two pastors of one of Auburn’s largest congregations (the cluster of St. Alphonsus, Sacred Heart, St. Ann, and Holy Family) have been imported from Kenya. We don’t even have altar servers at most Masses anymore. Mass attendance is nearly half of what it was only 20 years ago, and donations are dwindling as church properties slide further into disrepair. The future is even bleaker. The diocese shuttered Auburn’s last remaining Catholic school in 2020, and baptisms and confirmations have plummeted about 50% since 2011, according to the committee recommending the church closures.