Rice: Catholic Church closures can lead to Auburn's urban resurrection

The most telling fact in the sad demise of the Catholic Church in Auburn was a number: 150.
In a church built to hold 610 – Auburn’s largest – only 150 people showed up last Monday night at St. Hyacinth Church to finally hear the verdict on which parishes would live or die. More people used to be in one grade at most Catholic schools. It’s not that those faithful 150 were the only ones who cared. Lots of people cared, and lots of people shook their heads in dismay as the Catholic Church’s global self-destruction finally hit home. It’s just that everyone else knew this day was inevitable. And they knew they were helpless to stop it.
Ask any accountant. Numbers don’t lie. Ordinations to the priesthood – especially from Auburn – have been nonexistent for decades. The last two pastors of one of Auburn’s largest congregations (the cluster of St. Alphonsus, Sacred Heart, St. Ann, and Holy Family) have been imported from Kenya. We don’t even have altar servers at most Masses anymore. Mass attendance is nearly half of what it was only 20 years ago, and donations are dwindling as church properties slide further into disrepair. The future is even bleaker. The diocese shuttered Auburn’s last remaining Catholic school in 2020, and baptisms and confirmations have plummeted about 50% since 2011, according to the committee recommending the church closures.
Blame is everywhere and easy to affix. Catholic bishops have lied and deceived us for years. They knew this day was coming but they did nothing for decades, such as expanding the roles of women and married couples. Sacred Heart once had a woman administrator – a Catholic nun – who was promptly removed by the new bishop despite years of successful leadership. One committee member’s plea for evangelization to refill our pews is laudable but about 40 years too late. Most of us just kept our heads down and said our prayers as we watched friends and family drift away while the pedophile crisis accelerated the exodus. We have few programs for our children, once the focal point of Church life. We have fewer for our seniors, the lone survivors in a dying institution that may expire before they do. Forgot about efforts to welcome singles, divorcees, and our LBGT neighbors, many who were baptized Catholic but have become alienated, marginalized, or forgotten. And getting married in the Church has become more of a survival skill in navigating arbitrary procedural rules than a welcoming sacramental celebration.
The issue is no longer one of rescue but of resurrection. And it is not simply a Catholic problem. It is an Auburn urban problem.
The church properties slated for closure occupy prime real estate in the core of our city. St. Alphonsus is the largest tenant in the east end, looming over several blocks on Genesee St. Holy Family dominates North Street and Auburn’s skyline, and St. Francis stands as a pristine anchor of Clark Street. In between all three stands a prison, hardly a symbol of prosperity and progress.
Our leaders must work with developers and urban planners to help Auburn rebuild itself. They cannot afford to wait. Once the bishop issues the inevitable closure decree, the churches will be stripped of religious articles – including the stained-glass windows — and boarded up. You can glimpse the future by trying to access St. Alphonsus today from the rear, on Lawton Avenue, where visitors are greeted by padlocked chain link fencing at every entrance. A city whose core is already gutted by the universally despised arterial and the empty Alco factory complex, can ill afford to let three parcels of prime real estate become tombstones.
Money will be an issue. Demolition will be inevitable. Some renovation may be an option, such as the reinvention of the West and Central high school buildings. The answer may be housing, hotels, health care facilities, senior centers, recreation centers, or new schools. Maybe even a new business could be enticed to relocate here, bringing new jobs to energize the next generation.
Anger and denial must give way to vision, innovation, and creativity. If Auburn uses this opportunity to reinvent itself then perhaps our parishes will not have died in vain. Maybe they will symbolize a resurrection. And wouldn’t that be a fitting tribute to a bygone era of Catholicism.
Timothy R. Rice is an Auburn native and a federal judge in Philadelphia. He is a member of St. Ann Parish in Owasco and a graduate of St. Alphonsus School.