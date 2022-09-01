Rice: Recalling a different era for local newspapers

A friend recently asked me where he could buy an actual copy of The Citizen newspaper. A bit taken aback, I hesitated and then directed him to Wegmans since it seems to sell everything.

Then it dawned on me just how much things have changed in the newspaper industry, and how fortunate we are to still have The Citizen for daily local news coverage in Auburn and Cayuga County.

The carnage in the newspaper industry is mind-numbing. One in five papers have folded in the past 25 years, and the number of journalists has dropped by 50%, according the University of North Carolina School of Media and Journalism. Circulation, which topped 63 million in 1990, has plummeted to only 24 million in 2020, based on data from the Pew Research Center. The Pew Center also found more than 3,143 counties with no newspaper coverage, leaving citizens without a government watchdog, or a reliable and unbiased source for local news.

Among the many newspaper jobs that have vanished forever is the newspaper “paperboy,” as they were once known. Those jobs were the underbelly of the newspaper industry in its heyday, which ended in the 1980s and early 1990s.

In hindsight, the job smacked of child exploitation but it was a bootcamp for kids to learn about life and business.

I started at age 12 and “peddled papers,” as it was once called, until I was eligible for more stable employment at age 16. Jobs like newspaper carriers, farm laborers and babysitters are exempt from the federal ban on child labor before age 16.

The Citizen had a truck drop off bundles of papers after school throughout the city, where children loaded them into canvas shoulder bags and walked door-to-door delivering the news. My route started at Howard and Walnut streets and ended at Hoopes and Genesee streets 65 houses later. My neighbor, Pat O’Brien, had the wealthier homes above Hoopes Park but he also had to walk with me seven blocks up Walnut Street with a load of papers before he started his route.

Like mail carriers, we worked every day in the rain, snow, ice and heat. Our delivery window was small since most people wanted the evening paper before 5 p.m. Fortunately, in hindsight, our family did not take vacations, because each carrier was responsible for finding a substitute carrier to cover the route every day of the year. My younger brother, a friend and sometimes my sisters would pitch in if I was sick or could not make my deliveries.

Each Friday, we were expected to collect 60 cents from each customer and deliver the proceeds on Saturday morning to the Citizen offices on Dill Street (first to the old plant which was located next to the back of the Prison City Pub and then to the new plant across the street, which is another recent newspaper fatality). From those proceeds, we received a small stipend of between $4 to $6, for our week’s work with deductions for any customer complaints.

The exploitation came because The Citizen demanded weekly payment regardless whether our customers paid us the 60 cents each week. This left a bunch of grade school kids chasing some people for weeks or months to get their money. I remember an Auburn police officer who seemed adept at stiffing me for months, a profile that I recalled later in life as a federal prosecutor and judge handling police corruption cases. But most customers left the money each week in an envelope by the door and sometimes added a few homemade chocolate chip cookies or brownies as a treat.

That left our tips to make up the difference. Nickel tips were the norm but some people would toss you a buck with a wink and that magical “keep the change, kid” greeting.

Many elderly customers were especially kind and always eager for someone to speak with in the days before cell phones and the internet. I still recall one elderly resident of South Hoopes Avenue awaiting my visit each day during the baseball season where we would watch the Mets or the Yankee game together for a few minutes. In 1969, we watched the Miracle Mets as they won the World Series with several former Auburn players in the lineup.

Despite the snow and the cold, the best time for a newspaper carrier was Christmas. The Citizen gave us an 8 by 12 inch calendar for each customer, and by tradition, the carrier received a “seasons greeting” of cash for a year of loyal service. A $5 or $10 holiday gift was memorable but $1 was the norm.

Even today when I drive past my old route, the names and faces from each house return: Cuddy, Giblin, Brandstetter, Short, McQueeny, McCormick, Porten, Walsh, Bowden, Eaton, Thomas, Gehrin, Impaglia, Nangle, Glancy, Hickman, Cotter, Diedzic, Locastro, Brennan, Hogan, Wagner and dozens of others.