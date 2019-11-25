The fate of St. Joseph School in Auburn, which the Diocese of Rochester announced last week will close in seven months, was sealed more than a year ago. Bishop Salvatore Matano signed its death warrant with little fanfare or debate on June 14, 2018.
It never even made the news.
The Auburn Catholic Community Planning Team sounded an alarm after completing a comprehensive study of the school and its future in November 2017. St. Joseph School, it warned, was hemorrhaging students, had only $864 in the bank, and lacked stable leadership. Its plea to the bishop was simple: “There is a strong view that the community, especially the business community, needs to be involved in the governance of the school in order to raise the funds needed on a regular basis to keep the school financially secure," a subcommittee of the planning team warned.
The bishop’s reply was swift and harsh. There will be no lay governance of any Catholic school on my watch, he pronounced. His message was clear. Rather than empower the laity to help save St. Joseph School, he would lock its doors, ending more than a century of Catholic education in Auburn.
And Auburn’s Catholic pastors, who said Wednesday that they shared in our sadness over the school’s closure, silently went about business as usual.
It didn’t have to end this way. And maybe it won’t.
Even in an era of declining Mass attendance, which in Auburn has dropped more than one-third since 2009, St. Joseph School was holding its own until recently. According to a planning team report, the school had more than $429,000 in savings in 2013 and enrollment had climbed to 220 students in 2016.
But the school lacked leadership and stability. As the number of priests declined, parishes merged, and a series of principals cycled through, the school lost its way. Enrollment dropped, marketing ceased, and the bishops’ ongoing coverup of the pedophile priest scandal emptied church pews and drove away young families with school-aged children.
Enrollment is now 92 students, barely 10 students per grade. Compare that to the 1960s, when St. Alphonsus School — only one of six schools eventually merged into St. Joseph’s — housed more than 700 students.
Fundraising dried up. Annual donations, which had reached nearly $90,000 in 2013, plummeted to $15,000 in 2018. To keep tuition affordable, the school’s savings were drained to $864.
Competition from a private Catholic academy, Tyburn, didn’t help. The two schools battled for years over the same shrinking student pool and donor dollars. Although the planning team urged merger talks, unnamed “representatives” of both schools summarily concluded in 2018 that any cooperative venture was simply “not feasible.” Perhaps those talks can be revived now that the bishop has issued his decree.
Instead, the planning team spent months fiddling with Mass schedules for mostly empty churches, some of which see only 12% of their pews filled for Sunday Mass. Instead of joining forces with the laity to save St. Joseph School, the bishop handcuffed the planning team. He approved the creation of a “cluster” that consolidated parish management as a stopgap to the inevitable fate that looms for many of Auburn’s Catholic properties.
Meanwhile, St. Joseph School vaulted to the top of the hit list. It is first on the chopping block because the parishes will save approximately $351,000 they were spending to help keep the school open (about one-third of the school’s annual operating cost), according to planning team records.
In June, the building will lock its doors, possibly eliminating any opportunity for the alumni and Auburn business community to save it. Community ventures to save Catholic schools have worked elsewhere and it could have worked in Auburn. But the bishop has never given us that opportunity.
Business leaders know that Auburn needs school choice, not only for Catholics but for non-Catholics as well. In recognition of this, many states such as Pennsylvania, provide lucrative tax credits to firms that support Catholic education. In cities such as Philadelphia and New York, Catholic and non-Catholic laity work with Church leaders to operate, market, and fund Catholic schools. Pastors share governance with parents, business leaders, and alumni without compromising the schools’ distinct Catholic identity. We need such a partnership in Auburn. Decades of research has established that Catholic schools achieve superb educational outcomes and produce community leaders.
Perhaps the people of Auburn and the school’s alumni can rally forces and prevent Bishop Matano from robbing us of any slim chance to continue that legacy.