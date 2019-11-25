* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Timothy R. Rice is a federal judge in Philadelphia who graduated from St. Alphonsus School in 1971. He and his wife, Elaine, who graduated from St. Hyacinth School, are members of St. Ann’s Church in Owasco. For nearly two decades, his family funded a scholarship to help needy students attend St. Joseph School.