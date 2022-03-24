Riley: Restore and strengthen our democracy

Over a year after Jan. 6, 2021, our democracy remains imperiled. Our country is being torn apart at the seams by extremists who are more interested in peddling alt-right conspiracy theories and sowing division for partisan gain than bringing people together to solve problems for the common good. Our democracy has been weakened by forces that seek to exploit fear and anxiety. It has been assaulted by right-wing disinformation campaigns like the Big Lie.

It is little wonder that record numbers of people doubt that their elected officials listen to them, work for them, or even care about them. If we’re ever again able to do the hard work of solving common challenges with a shared purpose, we first must strengthen our democracy and restore faith in it – and in each other. Here are a few steps we must take immediately to get started:

First, we must make it crystal clear that voters decide elections, not politicians. The events of January 6, 2021, brought the country to the verge of a constitutional crisis, and that can never be allowed to happen again. President Donald Trump exploited ambiguities in the Electoral Count Act — an archaic, byzantine, century-old statute — when he demanded that Vice President Mike Pence overturn the results of the 2020 election. Congress should update that statute for the times, clarifying the procedures by which elections are certified and insulating them from authoritarian attacks. Neither violent mob nor legal technicality should ever again be permitted to interfere with the peaceful transition of power.

Second, we must make it easier to vote, not harder. Our Democracy is strong only when everyone has a voice, and everyone has a voice only when everyone has a vote. I served as counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee when the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Shelby County v Holder, which gutted the Voting Rights Act, and we immediately went to work on legislation to restore it. As we have seen state after state pass restrictive voting laws that disproportionately harm communities of color, it is critical that Congress re-enacts the Voting Rights Act’s key protections.

But we also need to go further. Election Day should be a federal holiday, so working folks don’t have to choose between their paycheck and their civic duty. Same-day voter registration should be available to all. Absentee voting by mail should be a right, not something that requires an excuse. And those who are convicted of crimes should have their right to vote restored once they have paid their debts to society.

Third, we need to get dark money out of politics. America’s campaign finance system is a cesspool, with politicians bought and sold to the highest bidders. Lawmakers must be accountable to the voters they represent, not the special interests lining their pockets. When I worked as counsel in the U.S. Senate, we held successful committee votes on a constitutional amendment to overturn the Supreme Court’s disastrous decision in Citizens United, which opened the floodgates to dark money in elections. The American people must ratify that amendment.

In the meantime, there are common-sense measures that Congress can take to mitigate the damage, including: eliminating corporate PAC money, improving campaign finance disclosure requirements, and prohibiting politicians from using campaign funds to pay their own businesses or family members. For too long, Washington hasn’t worked well for working folks, catering instead to the special interests. Overhauling the campaign finance system is a critical step toward putting people back at the center of policy.

Finally, we must end partisan gerrymandering, the practice of letting self-interested politicians draw the boundaries of the districts they represent. When given the opportunity, politicians make blue seats bluer, red seats redder, and competitive seats non-existent. By one estimate, the latest redistricting cycle has resulted in about 95% of congressional seats across the country being placed firmly in Democratic or Republican hands with no real chance of the opposition party winning elections. That’s terrible for the American people. Competitive districts foster real debates over policies and ideas, and they encourage candidates to appeal to as broad a spectrum of voters as possible. Gerrymandered seats reward the type of extremism and division that is destroying our country. We cannot meet big challenges together when our politics are built to tear us apart, but that's exactly what partisan gerrymandering does.

Ithaca resident Josh Riley is a candidate for the 22nd Congressional Disrict, which includes part of Cayuga County.

