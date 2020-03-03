Rivoli: Being a photojournalist means sometimes getting pepper-sprayed

I was assigned to cover a press conference by the Cayuga Nation chiefs of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy in response to the recent raid and building demolition by the Cayuga Nation Police Department under orders from the Clint Halftown-led council. I figured it would be a quick half hour: They'd say a few words, people would wave a few signs and then I would be off to Onondaga Community College to cover a full day of high school basketball playoffs.
It seemed everything was going according to plan, as at the finish of the press conference I started to walk back to my car. Then I heard screams and saw a large group of supporters of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy chiefs break the police tape and walk, with the nation flag waving, toward a line of about 30 of the Cayuga Nation police officers who were in position to stop the supporters' advancement.
As the two factions started to clash, I made a dead sprint toward the melee. By this time it was an all-out scrum of bodies pushing, punching and wrestling. I started shooting photos of the fights that were breaking out in all directions around me.
After about 15 minutes, it happened. Pepper spray.
You have free articles remaining.
The Halftown-led police started spraying the supporters to disperse them. I photographed men twice my size grabbing their faces and falling to their knees in what looked like excruciating discomfort. I turned to my right to photograph more confrontation, and it was at that moment that I took a direct hit into my face. The spray felt heavier than water when it hit my eyes. I knew immediately I was in trouble. A split second and I, too, was on my knees. My eyes burned and watered. The pain was incredible as I was completely blinded. I knew I shouldn't rub my eyes even though your brain is telling you to. My brain was racing. I need to keep working, I thought, but how? All I could hear around me were others groaning, swearing and calling for water.
I was walking blindly away from the action, swearing up a storm myself. I started calling for water, but who would help me? All of a sudden several women and men came to my aid. They handed me their water bottles and other bottles that were nearby. I immediately started pouring water directly into my eye, holding it open the best I could. The pain was awful and the water didn't seem to help initially. After about 10 rinses I was able to see, barely, again. I could see by squinting hard, and my eyes continued to water, but I could continue working the scene again.
I shot more pictures until finally both sides were separated and dispersing. By this time my eyes just ached and were slightly blurred.
I called Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer to give him a rundown on what I witnessed. I headed home and moved my photos. Then it was off to OCC to cover Weedsport High School in a section semifinal game.
I've never been pepper-sprayed before. My brother-in-law, who is a retired Auburn police officer and heard about the incident, called me to welcome me to the club.
All in a day's work, I guess.