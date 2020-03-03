Rivoli: Being a photojournalist means sometimes getting pepper-sprayed

After about 15 minutes, it happened. Pepper spray.

The Halftown-led police started spraying the supporters to disperse them. I photographed men twice my size grabbing their faces and falling to their knees in what looked like excruciating discomfort. I turned to my right to photograph more confrontation, and it was at that moment that I took a direct hit into my face. The spray felt heavier than water when it hit my eyes. I knew immediately I was in trouble. A split second and I, too, was on my knees. My eyes burned and watered. The pain was incredible as I was completely blinded. I knew I shouldn't rub my eyes even though your brain is telling you to. My brain was racing. I need to keep working, I thought, but how? All I could hear around me were others groaning, swearing and calling for water.

I was walking blindly away from the action, swearing up a storm myself. I started calling for water, but who would help me? All of a sudden several women and men came to my aid. They handed me their water bottles and other bottles that were nearby. I immediately started pouring water directly into my eye, holding it open the best I could. The pain was awful and the water didn't seem to help initially. After about 10 rinses I was able to see, barely, again. I could see by squinting hard, and my eyes continued to water, but I could continue working the scene again.