Romano: Honor Tubman's global legacy in her hometown

I was recently asked to write a letter to the editor in support of changing the name of Auburn High School to the Harriet Tubman High School. I’ve been reluctant to write this letter. The last four years of ugly, vicious arguments between American citizens, local as well as national, have made me loath to get involved in any public debates. The recent violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, by a crowd that included self-avowed white supremacists and neo-Nazis, horrified and demoralized me. The last time I was inside the Capitol Building was as one of a small contingent of Auburnians participating in “Harriet on the Hill Day,” an event organized to lobby Congress for the establishment of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Park in Maryland. We had pre-arranged appointments with representatives and senators of both parties, and were provided with the opportunity to present our prepared arguments and petitions. Various stakeholders and legislators gave speeches in the Senate. It was an exercise in democracy, and I felt privileged to be there. It took a few more years of hard work and advocacy by many people, but the legislation eventually passed with bipartisan support. Today, 10 years later, the climate is profoundly, lamentably different, so when I read of the recent proposal by a group of Auburn High School students to rename the school after Harriet Tubman, I decided to stay out of it.
My father had fought that fight 18 years ago, and lost. He was a pediatrician and school physician to generations of children in Auburn, both Black and white, and as such witness to inequities in health care, education, housing and employment in our city. Though not a native Auburnian, he became both interested and proud of the history of his adopted city. When I was a child he pointed out statues and schools and historic buildings to me, teaching me about their illustrious namesakes — Abraham Lincoln, William H. Seward, Thomas Mott Osborne, Harriet Tubman. In 2003, when an initiative was proposed to name an elementary school after Tubman, he wholeheartedly supported it, and communicated his reasons to the school board. It seemed simple and obvious. It involved very little cost, and the names to be replaced were only street names. But there was surprisingly hostile resistance, and the proposal was defeated. For him, it was disappointing; for me it was eye-opening.
Partly because of that experience, when the Harriet Tubman Boosters was revived a few years later, I became an active member. My 10-year involvement in that organization has been an enlightening, life-changing experience. After working on various educational, cultural and artistic programs relating to Harriet Tubman, I led a committee that planned and organized the scholarly Harriet Tubman Centennial Symposium in 2013 — the 100th anniversary of her death. In the process I did a great deal of research, met Harriet’s relatives and biographers as well as historians of the Underground Railroad, and visited the places where she lived and worked, always fighting for the freedom and welfare of others as well as herself. I came to have the greatest respect for her. The many people I have met who regard her with the highest esteem, and even love, have given me a deeper understanding of her significance and legacy.
But what persuaded to write this letter was listening to Jane Oliver and the group of bright, thoughtful, passionate students who spoke at the AECSD board meeting. Their idealism, passion and civic engagement made me hopeful again. I applaud the young people who have launched this new initiative. I sincerely hope that Auburn will not once again refuse to name a school after a local heroine who is nationally famous and admired throughout the world, a woman whom generals and statesmen respected, praised, and more importantly, trusted. Honored in her own time by Queen Victoria of England, she has been an inspirational figure for millions of far less privilege or power. Though she was a poor, illiterate, Black woman, schools throughout the United States, as well as in other countries, are named for her. But not here. As Jesus said, "No prophet is accepted in his own country.”
The school board is being asked to study and discuss the proposal, with due consideration of the opinion of the community before making a decision. It may not pass. The symbolism of naming a school is important, but I’d like to suggest what I think Harriet Tubman would consider even more important. She would have wanted our schools to teach the truth about our history. We can sincerely honor our nation’s ideals, achievements and victories, and those who fought and sacrificed for them, while still confronting the truth about slavery, conquest and injustice. Our republic was founded upon a recognition of human rights, and over our history our understanding of those rights has evolved to include men and women and children who were not originally considered worthy of them. Harriet Tubman may have been illiterate, but she was an eloquent speaker as well as a woman of courage, strength and compassion. She wouldn’t have cared so much about her name being remembered. What she wanted was that her humanitarian work on behalf of the poor, the ill, the aged, and the homeless be continued. She wanted Black people to have access to the education that she was denied. She wanted all human beings to be treated as equals.
Rosemarie Romano writes from Auburn.