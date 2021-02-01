Romano: Honor Tubman's global legacy in her hometown

The school board is being asked to study and discuss the proposal, with due consideration of the opinion of the community before making a decision. It may not pass. The symbolism of naming a school is important, but I’d like to suggest what I think Harriet Tubman would consider even more important. She would have wanted our schools to teach the truth about our history. We can sincerely honor our nation’s ideals, achievements and victories, and those who fought and sacrificed for them, while still confronting the truth about slavery, conquest and injustice. Our republic was founded upon a recognition of human rights, and over our history our understanding of those rights has evolved to include men and women and children who were not originally considered worthy of them. Harriet Tubman may have been illiterate, but she was an eloquent speaker as well as a woman of courage, strength and compassion. She wouldn’t have cared so much about her name being remembered. What she wanted was that her humanitarian work on behalf of the poor, the ill, the aged, and the homeless be continued. She wanted Black people to have access to the education that she was denied. She wanted all human beings to be treated as equals.