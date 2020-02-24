Sam George: Halftown's actions hurt the Cayuga people

This is much more than "Those properties were under the control of the group that opposes Halftown." It has been about the people who have come home to their territory living and thriving in their own community, on their traditional land.

The Cayuga people who used these properties never asked Halftown or the federal government for a penny; as sovereign people we govern through the Great Law of Peace, we don’t take another governments money. If you know the Two Row Wampum Treaty, we believe that we stay in our canoe and the surrounding people stay in their own boat. It saddens and distresses us that all of the news articles refers to him as "the leadership." The actual council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy for many years have tried to work with him but someone who is full of ego will not budge to work with his people.

One silver lining here is that many groups of people have contacted us offering help, both Native and non-Native — our allies. The other is our ways have been going on for thousands of years. Our law is a law of the mind, from giving thanks through condolence, to coming to one mind in council, to the realization that the Good Mind pursues and accepts Peace. The law is created and maintained by the Good Mind, one that is both "used well" and "used for good" since one will inevitably lead to the other.

Sachem Sam George is a Cayuga Nation chief representing the Bear Clan.

