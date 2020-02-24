Sam George: Halftown's actions hurt the Cayuga people

In order to call yourself a Cayuga Nation Council, you must have condoled chiefs, a ceremony by which the Haudenosaunee Confederacy recognizes those condoled chiefs, their clan mothers and faith keepers. Clint Halftown has been recognized by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs as a federal representative whose only function is to accept federal monies. We have no idea what he does with this money, meant for the Cayuga people.
The properties that were destroyed Saturday in Seneca Falls were used by the Cayuga people, for their liveliood, for learning our culture, our history and our language, to provide day care for our children, to have our traditional garden with all of the people, especially our children, learning about our seeds and growing traditions. This area was our hub for Cayuga people.
You have free articles remaining.
Ask Mr. Halftown how this action is for his people that he accepts money on behalf of. The Cayuga people here have thrived off of the properties he destroyed. No leader of the Cayuga people would bring in guns; we are a peaceful people. On Saturday, while reeling from the action, my people shared their fears with me, including little children. How can the BIA justify Halftown’s actions against his own people? The decision spoken of in recent articles affirmed that the Great Law of Peace, the traditional, oral law of the nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, is based on consensus decision making and clan mothers, and still governs the Cayuga Nation and its leadership decisions. Halftown’s hiring of former police officers parading as the Cayuga Police was done with no consensus decision.
This is much more than "Those properties were under the control of the group that opposes Halftown." It has been about the people who have come home to their territory living and thriving in their own community, on their traditional land.
The Cayuga people who used these properties never asked Halftown or the federal government for a penny; as sovereign people we govern through the Great Law of Peace, we don’t take another governments money. If you know the Two Row Wampum Treaty, we believe that we stay in our canoe and the surrounding people stay in their own boat. It saddens and distresses us that all of the news articles refers to him as "the leadership." The actual council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy for many years have tried to work with him but someone who is full of ego will not budge to work with his people.
One silver lining here is that many groups of people have contacted us offering help, both Native and non-Native — our allies. The other is our ways have been going on for thousands of years. Our law is a law of the mind, from giving thanks through condolence, to coming to one mind in council, to the realization that the Good Mind pursues and accepts Peace. The law is created and maintained by the Good Mind, one that is both "used well" and "used for good" since one will inevitably lead to the other.
Sachem Sam George is a Cayuga Nation chief representing the Bear Clan.