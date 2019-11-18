In just a few short weeks we will see sweeping mandated changes to the way our criminal justice system works in New York state. On Jan. 1, what is being touted as bail reform, will seriously alter the way that those that are charged with a crime will be processed prior to conviction. I am very concerned about these pending changes and how they will impact public safety in Cayuga County and New York state.
Beginning Jan. 1, those charged with almost all violations, misdemeanors and what the law classifies as non-violent felonies will not have to be concerned about being held in lieu of bail following an arraignment before a local judge. New state laws enacted in the last legislative session will require that most of these defendants be released with an appearance ticket, much like a traffic ticket, at arrest. For many crimes where an immediate arraignment before a judge is authorized, the judge will not have the ability to set bail and will be required to release the defendant back into the community. What is most disturbing is the long list of crimes that are included on this list. There are far too many to point out here; however, some of the most concerning are home burglaries, certain robbery offenses, DWI, most drug possession and drug sale offenses, some manslaughter crimes, vehicular homicide, and many more. Many offenses related to domestic violence, assaults and larcenies are included as well. What this means is that those that are charged with committing these types of offenses and many more will not be incarcerated in lieu of bail prior to conviction.
Just as disturbing are changes to discovery laws that set unreasonable time lines for the district attorney and law enforcement to turn over information relative to each and every case to the defense counsel and the defendant. Prosecutors across the state, as well as our local district attorney, will be unable to meet these demands without adding significant staff at local tax payer expense. Many law enforcement agencies and 911 centers will need to add staff as well.
Our system is not perfect and there are areas where reform certainly would be warranted. Defendants committing minor crimes that do not have resources to post bail in many cases should not be held just because they are indigent. However, serious offenses, committed by anyone, should come with bail following arrest to ensure that those charged return to court. We must protect victims of crime and do all we can to hold offenders accountable.
I will be joining my fellow sheriffs, police chiefs, prosecutors and law enforcement officials from across the state in the coming weeks in urging our governor and state Legislature to take another look at these alleged reforms and reconsider these changes in the law that will certainly have a negative impact on our criminal justice system as they are currently written.