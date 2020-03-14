Schenck: Please help Cayuga County's most vulnerable during coronavirus

As we move forward into the coming days and weeks, closures, cancellations and pro-active steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will likely create numerous challenges for all of us in our community. We all need to take the recommended additional steps to prevent the possible spread of this virus; however, we do not need to panic. Our local agencies are doing a great deal of work to help prevent and prepare for any possible spread of the novel coronavirus and connected illness that could come to our area.

Moving forward, please remember that the elderly and other vulnerable populations in our community may need additional help with securing food and everyday items that have been more challenging to come by in recent days. They are also at higher risk of serious illness due to this virus and their contact with others should be limited during this time.

Please make sure that elderly and vulnerable neighbors, family members and friends have the basic items they need in the coming days and weeks and that someone is checking on them. Try to do so via telephone, or if in person, from a distance, limiting their contact with others.